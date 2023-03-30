Central Texas weather: Scattered, light rain Thursday as warm front moves through

A warm front is coming to town today so expect not only cloudy skies but morning fog and increasing rain chances.

The rain will be scattered and light with totals under a tenth of an inch.

Even though the clouds will rule the Gulf breeze kicks in and pushes highs in the upper 70s with higher humidity.

Make sure you have the umbrella with you today. We're tracking the next Western Low and we will show you how it will impact our weekend weather coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local just for you til 10 a.m.

