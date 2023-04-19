Central Texas weather: Severe storms possible Thursday

Spring is in the air! Warmer, humid and breezy times are ahead Wednesday plus we may see some sun by the afternoon.

Besides some patchy drizzle in the morning, we are not going to see much rain.

Highs will rebound into the 80s with wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph.

The winds are strong because the next Western Low is getting closer. It will drag a cold front into the area late on Thursday increasing the rain and storm threat.

The rain totals and severe weather risk are trending up.

The rain totals and severe weather risk are trending up.

