Central Texas weather: Sunny today, another cold front heading our way

The rain clouds are long gone and now it's time to enjoy a beautiful Winter day.

Yes, it will be cold and uncomfortable this morning but the sunshine and a southerly wind will warm us up in a hurry.

Highs heading for the 70s with a 100% chance of sunshine.

Already tracking the next cold front. It will arrive this evening bringing no rain but lots of wind and even colder temperatures.

Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph likely tonight and tomorrow opening the door for the Winter chill to move back in and stay through the weekend.

We will talk about the cold snap and how intense it will be and how long it will last this time. Plus rain showing up again next week. Don't miss the complete forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local til 10 a.m. just for you.