Just a beautiful winter day is on tap for us.

Sunshine for the win today along with low humidity and light winds.

After jacket weather in the morning, it will feel amazing in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

Still a little warmer than average for the 23rd straight day.

Soak up the sunshine because we are tracking another Western Low that will get closer to us in the coming days.

The cloudy skies return tomorrow followed by increasing rain chances.

We will talk much more about the weather changes ahead coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

