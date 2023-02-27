Sunny, dry and breezy times are ahead today behind the latest Pacific front.

The strong northwesterly wind will push the moisture out and eventually usher in slightly cooler air late tonight.

Highs will still make it in the 80s today behind the dry and windy front.

The weather will be clear, cooler and calm tonight with lows back in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Get ready for a very warm week ahead.

We are tracking the storm system which will arrive later in the week. It could bring storms and then jacket weather with it.

Don't miss complete forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local for you til 10 a.m.

Watch Good Day Austin live:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.