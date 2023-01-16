The warming trend continues on this MLK Day.

The southerly breeze won't be as strong but it will pump in more moisture and warmth.

Highs nearing record territory with the sunshine making a comeback after lunch.

All eyes on the next Pacific system. It will bring back the strong winds tomorrow and then possibly turn on the rain on Wednesday followed by a cooling trend.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.