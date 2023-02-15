The spring-like warming trend rolls on for one more day.

A warm front is coming to town today and then a cold front makes an appearance late tonight.

Today it will be cloudy with patchy fog early and then the sun breaks out and the southerly wind increases pushing highs into the upper 70s and low 80s.

The front will set-off a line of rain overnight and then turning cloudy, colder and windy tomorrow.

Winter is coming back! Don't miss the complete forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

