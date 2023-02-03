Central Texas weather: Warming trend as sunshine returns

The Winter Storm is gone and now it is time to enjoy sunny, warmer and drier weather.

Still cold this morning but much of the area is above freezing and we will see a decent amount of sunshine today making sure all the ice goes away.

Highs will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s with a few clouds. Another freeze tonight without the ice.

Then here comes a very nice and warmer weekend.

Also tracking the next storm system that will impact us next week.

