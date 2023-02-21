Central Texas weather: Warming trend continues, even hotter tomorrow

Tuesday will end up be a very nice copy of Monday with lots of sunshine, very warm temperatures and gusty south winds.

There will be some off and on high level, whispy clouds but that’s all the cloud cover Austin will see.

High temperatures will be around 83 degrees for the I-35 corridor and even warmer in the Hill Country west of I-35.

Tonight, temperatures stay very warm because of increased cloud cover and very strong winds. Winds will be sustained around 15-25mph with gusts to 35 or 45mph at times.

Morning temperatures will be in the mid 60s leading to a very warm to hot day on Wednesday with highs around 90.

There is an outside shot of a rain shower or two Wednesday morning though most won’t see a drop. The rest of Wednesday remains clear and sunny.

Clouds return late on Thursday with an impending cold front. That front gets to Central Texas on Friday which brings thick clouds and chops temperatures into the upper 60s.

The sun returns by Saturday, if in fragmented form, and temperatures go back up into the low 80s for the weekend.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

