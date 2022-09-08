Chance of pop-up showers as hotter, drier times ahead

How about those storms yesterday? It has been nice to have rain in the area lately, but the fun is about to wrap up.

Hotter and drier times are ahead starting today.

There is a very slight chance of pop-up showers, but the coverage will be much less compared to yesterday.

Highs will climb into the low to mid-90s.

The dome of high pressure will return to Texas shutting down the rain and promoting the heat as it puts a lid on the atmosphere.

Summer is not going away without a fight.

