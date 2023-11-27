Austin weather: Chilly streak continues into a new week

It's a new week and day and the chilly streak continues today.

The clouds will continue to roll in and slow down the warm-up. Highs will stay in the 50s, making it the 7th straight day in a row with highs below average.

We are tracking a series of Pacific lows. The first one will usher in more clouds with a few sprinkles today and tonight.

The second one will deliver scattered showers and storms later this week.

We are sliding into a very active weather pattern, so make sure you check in with us on FOX 7 Austin.

