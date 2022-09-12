Expect comfortable temperatures for mornings followed by hot, dry afternoons

It's a dry air invasion.

A weak front arrived yesterday pushing the Gulf moisture to the south opening the door for a pleasant, dry, and cooler morning.

Yes, with a full day of sun we are back in the 90s, but it will be drier heat with the low humidity.

This will be the name of the game for the rest of the week...comfy mornings followed by hot and dry afternoons.

The dome of stability is large and in charge, so rain will be hard to come by.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.