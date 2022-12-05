Dense fog this morning with warm afternoon

The December dreary weather continues today with more clouds, fog and drizzle.

There is a dense fog advisory until noon today for much of Central Texas.

Be careful on the roads with damp roads and the visibility below a mile. Watch speed, have low beams on and increase following distance with this dangerous weather setup.

The southerly breeze will kick in and get rid of the fog and also warm us up for the rest of the week.

Warmer days and milder nights are likely this week before the next 2 fronts impact our extended forecast.

