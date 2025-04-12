Fire Weather Watch in place for parts of Central Texas on Sunday
AUSTIN - Parts of our area will be under a Fire Weather Watch for much of the day on Sunday.
Fire Weather Watch
What we know:
The National Weather Service issued the Fire Weather Watch from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
The watch was issued due to our dry conditions and the gusty winds moving into the area.
Low humidity could make it so if a fire does start it would be very difficult to contain.
Fire weather concerns could continue into Monday.
We expect dry and warm weather to continue into next week.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service and the FOX 7 Weather team.