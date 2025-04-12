Expand / Collapse search

Fire Weather Watch in place for parts of Central Texas on Sunday

Published  April 12, 2025 1:37pm CDT
Austin weather: April 12 morning forecast

FOX 7 meteorologist Leslie London takes a look at the weather this weekend, including a Fire Weather Watch on Sunday.

The Brief

    • A Fire Weather Watch is in effect on Sunday.
    • The watch goes from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • High winds and low humidity could make it difficult to contain a fire if it were to start.

AUSTIN - Parts of our area will be under a Fire Weather Watch for much of the day on Sunday.

Fire Weather Watch

What we know:

The National Weather Service issued the Fire Weather Watch from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The watch was issued due to our dry conditions and the gusty winds moving into the area.

Low humidity could make it so if a fire does start it would be very difficult to contain.

Fire weather concerns could continue into Monday.

We expect dry and warm weather to continue into next week.

