Fire Weather Watch in place for parts of Central Texas on Sunday

The Brief A Fire Weather Watch is in effect on Sunday. The watch goes from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. High winds and low humidity could make it difficult to contain a fire if it were to start.



Fire Weather Watch

What we know:

The National Weather Service issued the Fire Weather Watch from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The watch was issued due to our dry conditions and the gusty winds moving into the area.

Low humidity could make it so if a fire does start it would be very difficult to contain.

Fire weather concerns could continue into Monday.

We expect dry and warm weather to continue into next week.