Foggy morning turns to sunny afternoon; spotty rain possible overnight

Foggy to sunny today...

Half of Central Texas is under a DENSE FOG ADVISORY this morning til 10 from Austin to San Marcos to La Grange.

The visibility has lowered under a mile in some parts and reaching dangerous levels.

Not ideal driving conditions this morning so be careful and have your low beams on and watch your speed.

Turning partly cloudy, warmer and breezy later today with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Spotty light rain is possible later tonight as the Gulf breeze kicks in advance of the huge Western Low.

This system will come into play by Friday turning into a storm machine for Central Texas. We will talk about the timing of storms, future rain totals, severe threat and weekend chill coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local for you til 10am.

