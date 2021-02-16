Freezing temperatures continue as more precipitation expected

The sun is out today in Austin and while minimal melting is going on the roads will become slushy. This slush then re-freezes after the sun goes down which will continue to affect road conditions.

Additionally, a storm from the west is moving this way. While the bulk of the precipitation will be north of Austin, it appears there may be some freezing rain overnight Tuesday and into the day on Wednesday.

The models indicate 1/10th of an inch, but this will be ice layered on top of snow that already has ice underneath it.

Temperatures will warm above freezing during the day Wednesday. This could mean the precipitation ends as rain, but again it will re-freeze Wednesday night and repeat the cycle.

Finally, there may be a very little light snow early Thursday morning which should be the end of the precipitation.

Friday and Saturday will be well above freezing during the day, but mornings will still be freezing.

