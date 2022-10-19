Full day of sunshine with low humidity and light winds

After the coldest morning since March 25th, it's going to be a gorgeous Fall day. How does this sound?

A full day of sunshine, low humidity, light winds, and highs in the low 70s are on the weather menu today.

Another chilly night ahead and then a warming trend kicks in as we near the weekend.

The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team is tracking two Pacific lows that will bring back the warmth, moisture, and eventually some clouds. But will they turn on the rain again?

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.