Heat Advisory for much of Central Texas due dangerous heat, humidity

A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of Central Texas from 1 to 9 p.m. today.

Dangerous heat and humidity are on the way with temperatures feeling like 105 to 110 for several hours. Your body will need help to stay cool.

The other big weather story will be the very high fire danger for much of the area with the sunny, hot, dry, and breezy conditions in place.

Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are likely today. NO OUTDOOR BURNING ALLOWED!

As we near the weekend, the fire danger and heat will ease a little with less wind and moisture moving in by the weekend.

Could we get showers going around here with the heat dome lifting to the north?

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.