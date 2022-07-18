Heat advisory in most of Central Texas as triple digit heats continue

It's a new week and there's more dangerous heat on the way! Much of Central Texas will be under a Heat Advisory from 2 to 8 p.m. today and tomorrow.

Avoid heat stroke by limiting time outdoors during the hottest time of the day and drinking plenty of water and taking lots of breaks.

This will be the 38th triple-digit day with a high of 105 and heat indices in the 100s for eight straight hours.

No pop-up showers to look forward to today as the atmosphere continues to stabilize and dry out.

The dome of stability will continue to dominate and migrate toward Texas. This will hurt our chances of rain and heat relief.

Buckle up and get ready for another toasty week.

