Highs to be in 100s for 59th time this summer, isolated showers possible

Afternoon showers are less likely today and the August feel rules.

It'll be mostly sunny, hot, and humid today with highs heading for the 100s for the 59th time. The fifth most triple-digit days we have seen in a summer.

An isolated shower or two can't be ruled out mainly east of Austin late in the day.

Starting tomorrow as the heat dome shifts west, the door opens for a series of low-pressure systems that slide in from the east. These impulses of energy will provide the lift as they interact with the moisture and heat to enhance the rain coverage from Wednesday to Saturday.

With more clouds and showers in the area, it won't be as hot the rest of the week.

Not your typical August pattern, but we are not complaining since we have had our share of heat and dry skies.

