Hot, humid finish to week but no heat alert or record temps

We started the week hot and humid, and we will finish the week that way.

At least we are no longer under a heat alert, and we are staying below record levels.

After the morning clouds burn off, the temperatures will soar into the 100s for the 42nd time.

The heat ridge will weaken a little so highs will be trending downward a little but the triple-digit streak goes strong through the weekend.

We may experience a pattern change late next week that could open the door for rain chances and heat relief as the dome of stability shifts more to the east.

