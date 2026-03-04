James Talarico thanks supporters, warns billionaires in Senate primary victory speech

The Brief James Talarico won the Democratic Senate primary in Texas Tuesday night with 52.5% of the vote. In his victory speech Wednesday, he targeted the "billionaire class" and called for political unity. He advances to face the GOP nominee, decided in a coming runoff, in November’s general election.



Texas Rep. James Talarico, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, thanked his grassroots supporters and gave a warning to the "billionaire class" in his victory speech Wednesday night.

The former middle school teacher and current Presbyterian seminarian invited everyone in the state into his campaign, which he says is rooted in the love of God and neighbor.

Talarico holds victory party

Talarico, 36, defeated U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett in a heated Democratic primary Tuesday night with 52.5% of the vote. He and Crockett fought a hard battle in the primary, both riding the waves of their huge online presences.

Wednesday, the Austin Democrat held his victory party in the state's capitol, delivering a speech while surrounded by supporters.

Talarico focused on his populist stance, his hope to unite a divided political landscape, his successful grassroots campaign and his faith-based public persona.

James Talarico's views on class

The state representative, who's been representing a district in the Austin area since 2018, has run his campaign with an anti-billionaire stance since joining the race last September. He fired off a warning to the current powers, saying, "We are a threat. We're a threat to their corrupt system."

In Wednesday's speech, he reiterated his belief that the political and economic systems are "broken" and intentionally designed to divide working people.

What they're saying:

"They want us focused on how we're different instead of on how we're the same, because our unity is a threat to their wealth and their power," Talarico said. "So they divide us on an hourly basis — by party, by race, by gender, by religion — so we don't notice that they are picking our pockets. They are closing our schools. They're gutting our health care. They're raising taxes on all of us while they cut taxes for themselves. The real fight in this country is not left versus right. It's top versus bottom."

State Representative James Talarico, a Democrat from Texas and US Senate candidate, speaks during a Texas primary election night event at Emo's Austin in Austin, Texas, US, on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Call to political unity

After beginning his speech thanking Crockett and her backers for their grace and support, he moved on to invite everyone across the state, regardless of race, religion or political affiliation, to join him. According to Talarico, the people are "hungry for a new type of politics."

What they're saying:

"If you hate politics and you've never voted before, you have a home in this campaign," Talarico said. "If you have voted for Democrats, but you're tired of D.C. Democrats always folding, you have a home in this campaign. And if you voted for Donald Trump, but you are fed up with the extremism and the corruption in our government, you also have a home in this campaign."

Record-breaking grassroots effort

Talarico raised millions within weeks of joining the race last year, reportedly breaking fundraising records. After his most recent stint of online fame, he reported another spike in funding.

He says the entire operation happened without taking any money from corporate PACs, and was instead funded solely from individual donors and run by 28,000 volunteers across the state.

What they're saying:

"There is something happening in Texas. The people of this state have given this country a little bit of hope. And a little bit of hope is a dangerous thing," he said. "It doesn't matter what happens in this Republican runoff. We already know who we're running against: the billionaire mega donors and their corrupt political system. Not any one politician, not any one political party. We are running against the broken system and the powerful people who broke it."

James Talarico's faith

Talarico has often alluded to his Christian upbringing throughout his tenure in politics, and especially in his run for Senate. He says he's a devout believer, clinging to the love of God and the love of neighbor as the greatest commandments, and reminding his supporters that "neighbor" extends to all people, without limits.

His progressive beliefs have led to scrutiny from the GOP — particularly those with a Christian nationalist bent — who see his viral moments encouraging love and support for trans people and referring to God as nonbinary as evidence of some level of blasphemy. These views, combined with a vehement opposition to recent religious state legislation (including mandating the Ten Commandments in public classrooms), complicate the classic Texas Bible Belt Christian's opinion of the aspiring Presbyterian preacher.

Regardless, Talarico reiterated his core message: He hopes to make it to Washington to be a messenger for a "barefoot rabbi" advocating for those in need.

What they're saying:

"Two-thousand years ago, when the powerful few at the top hurt those at the bottom, that barefoot rabbi didn't stay in his room and pray. He walked into the seat of power and flipped over the tables of injustice. To those who love this state, to those who love this country, to those who love our neighbors," Talarico ended his speech, "It's time to start flipping tables."