Hot and steamy day but relief on the way

The hot and steamy weather wins today but relief is on the way in the coming days.

Highs will soar into the 100s for the 66th time in Austin this summer.

With the intense daytime heating, isolated showers could bubble up in the Hill Country.

Rain chances go way up on Thursday and Friday with a weak front getting closer to the area.

The first round will get here Thursday afternoon producing heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

The rain should do the trick and lower the highs into the 90s for the weekend.

The rainy and not as hot pattern looks like will stick around next week as we wrap up August.

