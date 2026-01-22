Texas Winter Storm: How to safely stay warm during winter storm power outages

article

The Brief Texas officials are warning residents to use extreme caution when heating homes during potential winter power outages to prevent deadly fires and carbon monoxide poisoning. Keep portable generators outdoors at least 20 feet away and never use them in garages. Ensure space heaters are kept three feet from any flammable materials. Conserve indoor heat by blocking door cracks and covering windows with blankets, and locate one of the 280+ warming centers across Texas, if your home becomes unsafe.



As freezing temperatures across Texas could bring the possibility of power outages, residents are asked to stay safe when heating their homes during the Texas Winter Storm.

Essential heating equipment

What we know:

In the event of a power outage, Texans are encouraged to keep heat sources such as:

Extra blankets

Sleeping bags

Warm winter coats

A space heater

A wood stove.

Photo by Kristin Vogt via Pexels

For those with a fireplace, make sure it is up to code and stock plenty of dry firewood. If you'll be using a fireplace or wood stove, install a smoke detector and a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector near the area to be heated.

Electrical and fire safety

Inspect the chords of heat equipment and appliances before you use them. Plug them directly into wall outlets and avoid the use of extension cords or power strips. Make sure anything plugged in at least three feet from anything flammable.

If a power outage does occur in your home, State Fire Marshall Officials state to never run a portable generator in your home or garage, even if doors and windows are open. Portable generators should remain dry and be outdoors, at least 20 feet away from open doors or windows.

Winterize your pool

If you have a pool, do not use the pool heater, in an effort to conserve energy. Instead, run your pool pump during the coldest part of the day to circulate the water and prevent freezing.

State Fire Marshal on fire safety

What they're saying:

"We see a lot of deadly fires because of heating equipment," said State Fire Marshal Debra Knight. "We might not use some of these devices all that often. It’s important to remind ourselves."

Conserve indoor heat

What you can do:

Conserve heat during an outage by blocking cracks under doors and covering windows with blankets, towels and rags. Avoid opening doors, drapes and windows.

Chief Nim Kidd of the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is coordinating the opening of more than 280 warming centers across the state. Kidd urged residents to remember the "Four Ps": protect People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants.

Related article