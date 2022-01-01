Kentucky governor declares state of emergency after tornado-warned storms cause significant damage

Another round of severe storms that authorities warned might become tornadoes ripped through Kentucky and other areas of the southeast on Saturday, resulting in significant damage in some areas.

Several tornado-warned storms hit areas in Kentucky that were already damaged by the tornado outbreak on Dec. 10-11, which resulted in over 100 injuries and over 80 deaths at the time.

In Bowling Green, a tornado-warned storm caused damage at a local furniture store, where structural damage can be seen. The Bowling Green government tweeted that there are downed trees and structural damage in parts of the city.

Hiseville, a small town in Kentucky, also got hit with severe weather and pictures obtained by Fox News show extensive damage to power lines and buildings in the area. One car can be seen surrounded by downed trees.

Kyle Anthony, who lives near Hiseville, told Fox News that portions of the town are without power and some areas sustained damage.

"Power is out in town. Grain silo collapsed. Barn collapsed at a dairy farm. Roof damage. Trees and power lines down," Anthony said.

Several homes and buildings in Campbellsville also sustained damage, with one picture showing a roof completely torn off of a house.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency after the storms hit parts of the state.

"It is devastating that we are once again experiencing severe weather just weeks after the deadly tornadoes hit Western Kentucky. Sadly, some counties have been affected by both of these events," Gov. Beshear said in a press release . "We will continue to monitor the weather and provide needed updates. Everyone be aware, stay safe and seek shelter when advised."

In Taylor County, a possible tornado touchdown was reported and "numerous households" have been damaged, according to the press release. A separate tornado touchdown was also reported in Hopkinsville, which caused severe damage to businesses.

The press release also noted that flash flooding is also causing issues throughout the state, with rainfall totals expected to be between 2 and 5 inches, which officials say could complicate response efforts.

The tornadoes come after a deadly severe weather outbreak on Dec. 10-11 which spanned across portions of Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Illinois.

