LIVE UPDATES | Flood watch for much of Central Texas through tonight

The Brief Flood Watch for much of Central Texas until Monday night (July 14)



A Flood Watch is in effect for the Texas Hill County, the southern Edwards Plateau and Travis and Williamson counties until tonight (July 14).

Flood Watch

The National Weather Service says the Flood Watch will remain in effect until 9 p.m.

Additional quick rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible within heavy downpours with isolated amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Excessive runoff would result in possible flash flooding and rises in already above-normal river levels, according to the NWS.

Live updates

11 a.m.

A Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday morning (July 15) for the area around the Llano River.

The NWS says that at around 4 a.m. Monday (July 14), the stage was at 15 feet; 10 feet is flood stage.

16 feet means moderate lowland flooding will threaten docks and boats in the flood plain downstream in Kingsland. Secondary roads and bridges will be flooded and dangerous to motorists.

The NWS says that the river is expected to fall to 11 feet later Monday morning, then rise and fall over the course of Monday, before falling below flood stage late Monday evening.

9:38 a.m.

The Flash Flood Warning for Burnet and Llano counties has expired.

9:10 a.m.

Travis County says that the temporary low water crossing next to the damaged Sandy Creek Bridge is now open, but residents are advised to use caution when crossing.

Travis County and its partners continue working on long-term repairs.

9 a.m.

LCRA says it plans to open at least two floodgates at Buchanan Dam early this afternoon (Monday, July 14) to release storm runoff flowing into the lake from the San Saba River and the mainstem of the Colorado River.

LCRA warns that flows downstream will be faster and water levels will be higher than usual downstream of the dam.

One floodgate at Wirtz Dam, which creates Lake LBJ, and multiple floodgates at Starcke Dam, which creates Lake Marble Falls, are still open to release storm runoff.

When the floodgates are opened at Buchanan Dam, the releases will flow over the spillway at Inks Dam, which does not have any floodgates, and through floodgates at Wirtz and Starcke dams into Lake Travis, says LCRA. The releases from Buchanan Dam may require additional floodgates to be opened at Wirtz and Starcke dams.