Llano Rock'n Riverfest cancelled due to drought, record heat

Llano Rock'n Riverfest is canceled for 2022.

The event organizers say the decision to cancel came after Llano's Mayor Pro Tem and Director of Water & Wastewater Ops canceled the jet ski races due to "extreme drought conditions, low water levels in our river/reservoir and record heat."

The races were set to be part of the Jettribe Texas WaterX Championship, an IJSBA World qualifying event. Festival organizers say that racers can check with Nautiwater Racing to find out what race will replace the Riverfest in their schedule.

Vendors will be contacted concerning refunds.

Festival organizers say there will still be fireworks on July 4, and they are hoping for a wetter spring in 2023.