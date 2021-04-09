Marginal risk of severe storms in parts of Central Texas

article

The West Texas Dryline will collide with the Summer-like heat and humidity and could set off isolated severe storms between 4 and 8 p.m.

Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says hail will be the main threat. This is not a sure thing because there is a significant lid on the atmosphere.

A layer of warmer and stable air aloft could hinder the rising motion and hurt storm formation.

If the lid breaks, look out for storms erupting and becoming severe in a hurry mainly east of I-35.

