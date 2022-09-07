Marginal risk of severe storms, rain will be isolated and spotty

The last 2 days we've had a close call with the storms drifting in from North Texas. Today they will get a little closer.

Storms will get going along a stalled front to our north and an upper low will drop into East Texas.

The wind flow around that low will steer some showers and storms into our neighborhoods by mid to late afternoon.

The coverage of rain will be isolated to spotty with rain totals on the low end.

There is just a marginal risk of severe storms with the main concern being strong winds and lightning.

Before the rain occurs expect it to be hot again with highs in the mid-90s.

