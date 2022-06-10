Southwest scorcher: Over 40 million people under heat alerts Friday

article

Millions of Americans across the West and Southwest are at risk of heat-related illnesses as temperatures skyrocket above 100 degrees, with those triple-digit temperatures expected to stick around through at least the weekend.

Meteorological summer began June 1 , but the temperatures that are being felt across the region are more typical of the midsummer months.

Heat Advisories are in effect across a large portion of California, as well as northwestern Nevada.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect across a larger area from southeastern California into the Las Vegas area and much of Arizona.

People living and working in Sacramento, California, Las Vegas and Yuma, Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, are among the larger cities under the Excessive Heat Warning.

High temperatures in the South on Friday, June 10. (FOX Weather)

El Paso, Del Rio and Midland, Texas will see temperatures in the low 100s on Friday. Dallas and Houston will also be around 100 degrees, with those warmer temperatures stretching into Brownsville where it will be about 97 degrees.

The triple-digit temperatures will also continue in the western U.S. with more areas seeing excessive heat.

Phoenix will be the hotspot, with a high temperature expected to be about 113 degrees.

Las Vegas will be nearly just as warm, with a forecast high of 110.

There also won't be any relief across Central California, with Sacramento getting to about 106.

High temperatures on Saturday, June 11. (FOX Weather)

This weekend will also be extremely hot, with more areas seeing temperatures well above 100 degrees.

In Texas, El Paso and Del Rio will be about 105, with Midland, Dallas and Houston all getting into the triple-digits.

The West and Southwest will also be well above 100 degrees on Saturday.

Phoenix will be about 115, and Las Vegas will see a high temperature of about 110 degrees.

The triple-digits will keep expanding into California, with Sacramento likely seeing its third day in a row of temperatures above 100 degrees.

High temperatures on Sunday, June 12. (FOX Weather)

As these temperatures continue to skyrocket, it's imperative to take the proper precautions to stay cool and stay safe.

First off, try to limit the time spent outdoors during excessive heat. The best time to be outdoors would be early in the morning or later in the evening.

If you need to go outdoors during the day, wear loose, lightweight and light-colored clothing and drink plenty of fluids.

Always "look before you lock" to ensure you have not left any children or pets inside a car. Temperatures inside a locked vehicle with the windows rolled up can be deadly.

Taking proper precautions to stay safe and cool as temperatures rise is crucial. (FOX Weather)

