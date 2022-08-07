Expand / Collapse search

More rain, seasonable temperatures expected this week

Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe takes a closer look at yesterday's rainfall totals. How much more rain can we expect next week? Check out the latest forecast and find out!

After a long lull in the Atlantic, we finally have some activity. 

We are keeping an eye on a tropical wave right off the west coast of Africa. This tropical wave has a 40% chance of development as it moves west-northwest at about 15-20 mph. 

This system could become a tropical depression by the middle of next week. 

If it continues to strengthen and becomes a tropical storm, it would be our fourth named tropical system of the season, Danielle. But until then, we will keep a close eye on this tropical wave. 

As we continue to push further into August and especially September, tropical activity will become more frequent.