Most of Central Texas under slight risk of severe storms

Most of Central Texas is under a marginal to slight risk of severe storms starting this evening and lasting overnight.

FOX 7 Austin's meteorologist Zack Shields says there will be two rounds. The first round could hit the area between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. tonight and the second round is expected to arrive between midnight and sunrise tomorrow.

The main threats with the storms will be quarter to golf ball-sized hail, damaging winds of 55 to 65 mph, and possibly even an isolated tornado.

Rain chances for the storm will increase until 6 p.m. tonight before dropping off and then increasing again early Thursday morning.

