Ozone Action Day declared; temperatures to drop in the morning

We will finish the week as we started it...sunny, dry, and nice.

A weak front is sliding in from the east today but will not deliver any much-needed rain. It will however usher in drier and slightly cooler air.

Today we will stay in the mid to upper 80s with more low humidity.

With the drier air, temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s by tomorrow morning.

The only negative today about the weather is that we are expecting elevated levels of ground-level ozone. Today has been declared an OZONE ACTION DAY.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.