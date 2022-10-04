Ozone Action Day declared as weather starts to feel like fall

The pleasant weather streak continues.

This will be the 27th day in a row without rain, and it is feeling like Fall.

The humidity is still low making it feel more comfortable, especially during the morning and evening hours.

Highs will rebound into the low 90s, but it may feel cooler in the shade with less moisture in place.

The only negative today about the weather is that we are expecting elevated levels of ground-level ozone. Today has been declared an OZONE ACTION DAY.

