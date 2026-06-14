Flood Watch issued for Central Texas as Pacific Storm Christina remnants, cold front to bring heavy rain

The Brief A weak cold front combining with the remnants of Pacific Storm Christina will trigger widespread storms and heavy downpours across Central Texas through Monday. While the front won't bring a major freeze, it will drop afternoon highs into the more comfortable mid-to-upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday. Flooding risk: Forecasters have issued a Level 1 risk for localized flooding through Monday, warning that high humidity and muggy conditions will persist even as storm chances taper off Wednesday. A Flood Watch has been issued for Central Texas.



A Flood Watch has been issued for Central Texas as a weak cold front combined with tropical moisture from the remnants of Pacific Storm Christina will trigger a significant increase in rain and storm chances through the beginning of the workweek.

Heavy rain starts Sunday evening

While the incoming front will not bring freezing temperatures, it is expected to push afternoon highs into the 80s, below the seasonal average, by Monday and Tuesday. The front will act to "squeeze out" deep moisture currently surging in from the Gulf of Mexico.

The most active weather is expected Sunday into Monday, with the peak of daytime heating driving heavy downpours and scattered thunderstorms. There is a widespread Level 2 risk for localized flooding on Sunday and Monday as the system moves through.

The wet weather is good for the ongoing drought, but too much at once can be dangerous.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Central Texas.

(FOX Weather)



Timeline:

Sunday: Highs in the mid-to-lower 90s with isolated morning activity turning to scattered showers and storms by the afternoon and evening.

Monday: A much more active day with heavy downpours and highs limited to the mid-to-upper 80s. Rain potential is expected to persist into the night.

Tuesday: Rain and storm chances will begin to taper off as the system shifts to the south and east.

Wednesday: A brief lull in activity with "very slim" rain chances before storm probabilities begin to rise again for the second half of the week.

Widespread rainfall accumulations are projected to reach 1 to 2 inches through Wednesday, with totals expected to climb further as the week progresses. Despite the brief dip in temperatures, forecasters warned that high humidity will remain, keeping conditions "muggy" for the foreseeable future.

Residents are encouraged to remain weather aware and monitor local forecasts as the region enters a pattern that is expected to stay wetter than average for the next 8 to 14 days.