Rain possible in parts of Central Texas, temperatures remain hot and steamy

More cooling showers are possible later today since the dome of high pressure is still anchored out west.

If you missed the rain over the weekend you have another chance today.

The prime locations for rain will be south and east of Austin after 4 p.m. Brief rain, gusty winds, and lightning are possible.

It will still be hot and steamy with highs near 100.

Even if you don't get any rain, the breeze from the showers nearby will feel pretty good during the evening hours.

Already tracking the next impulse of low pressure that will move in from the east.

Rain chances increasing later this week which will take the edge off the heat.

