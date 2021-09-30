Rain coverage, intensity to increase for stormy start to October

The ingredients are slowly coming together for a rainy setup as we start October. Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says the moisture is here and now we are waiting for a front and the upper low out west.

There's a slight chance that the Coastal showers will drift into the area late today (9/30).

Zack says we will also be watching the storm development in West Texas. A complex of storms will form and try to move into the Hill Country late tonight.

The upper low will eject into Texas and the rain coverage and intensity will increase starting Friday. The rain will be on and off through Saturday.

Possible rain totals could be anywhere from one to three inches.

The severe weather threat will be low.

Localized and isolated ponding on the roads is possible with a slight flooding risk on Friday and Saturday.

What's the weather going to be like for ACL Music Festival? Zack says it will be cloudy, cooler, and rainy at times with mud on the side.

