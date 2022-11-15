Rain ends, but sweater weather remains all week

The rain is gone but the Winter-like chill is here to stay for now.

Another cold front pushed through last night ushering in colder and drier air with a gusty northerly wind.

Highs will stay in the 50s for the fourth straight day with wind chills in the 30s and 40s.

Bundle up my friends. The clouds will increase again today and saving us from a freeze tonight.

We are tracking 3 Pacific lows and a cold front. Will this combination bring back the much-needed rain?

