Rain possible in some areas, triple digit temperatures remain but heat will ease

So you are telling me there is a chance?

For the first time in weeks, the heat dome is on the move and shifting to our north. This means the extreme heat will ease, and the door will open for afternoon showers and storms.

The FOX 7 Weather Team is tracking an upper low in the Gulf that is heading this way. Most of the late-day showers will stay east of Austin today.

As the low moves into South Texas, the showers will have a better chance to reach us on Saturday. It will still be hot but not out of control hot with highs and lows closer to seasonal levels.

So here is the good weather news...no record heat expected, fire risk is lowering, temperatures coming down, less wind, and then a bit of rain.

