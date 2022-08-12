Rain possible as temperatures remain below triple digits

Is the third time a charm? We are hoping here in Austin with most of the rain going around us the last two days.

Since the dome of high pressure is not centered over Austin and there's plenty of moisture in place, the window is open for pop-showers today.

Some brief heavy rain and lightning are possible but no severe weather.

If you are lucky enough to see rain in your neighborhood it will cool you off quicker in the 70s and 80s with a nice breeze.

The highest rain chances will be south and east of Austin since those areas will be closer to the wave of low pressure.

Rain totals will be low and under a quarter of an inch.

It'll be hot and steamy this weekend with a slight chance of rain.

