Drier today with increasing chance of rain on Thanksgiving

Not as soggy today and a little warmer, but still cloudy and dreary.

This will be the 11th day in a row with highs below 60 degrees.

Spotty light rain is possible in the morning along with light fog but by the afternoon we will have less rain but still very cloudy.

The warming trend will continue this week with highs getting closer to seasonal levels.

We are tracking the next big Western Low. It will take aim on Texas for Thanksgiving.

Rain and storms are looking more likely from Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Even snow is possible in the Texas Panhandle.

The weather is about to get really interesting just in time for the holiday weekend.

