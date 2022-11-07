Expand / Collapse search

Rainy, warm day; strong cold front later this week

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Scattered showers expected to clear up later today

Monday is off to a rainy start, but the weather is expected to dry up this afternoon. Zack Shields has a look at the timeline and a cold front heading our way later this week.

AUSTIN, Texas - The cloudy and dreary weather has returned along with the warm and tropical air. 

Austin made weather history this morning with a record warm low for November 7 with the temperature not dropping below 74º. 

The tropical air is interacting with a stalled front to the north and creating scattered light rain in the area. 

Rain totals will stay below a third of an inch and the showers will only last through the morning hours. 

Less rain going into the afternoon with some sun to force highs into the low 80s. 

A very warm week is ahead, but the strongest cold front of the season will arrive on Friday. 

Don't miss the complete forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Image 1 of 2

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms. 