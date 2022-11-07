Rainy, warm day; strong cold front later this week

The cloudy and dreary weather has returned along with the warm and tropical air.

Austin made weather history this morning with a record warm low for November 7 with the temperature not dropping below 74º.

The tropical air is interacting with a stalled front to the north and creating scattered light rain in the area.

Rain totals will stay below a third of an inch and the showers will only last through the morning hours.

Less rain going into the afternoon with some sun to force highs into the low 80s.

A very warm week is ahead, but the strongest cold front of the season will arrive on Friday.

