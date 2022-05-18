Record temperatures possible as hot streak continues

The hot streak stays alive today. This will be the hottest May 18th ever for Austin with highs soaring into the upper 90s.

The morning clouds will give way to lots of hazy sunshine. At least the humidity will drop through the day and the winds will increase providing some minor heat relief.

The weather pattern is on cruise control with the heat ridge dominating, so there will be little change for the rest of the week. Just challenging record highs through Friday.

The dryline and front will team up to help generate some much needed rain Friday and Saturday night. Then comes a cooling trend starting on Sunday.

It is looking like next week could be a little rainy.

