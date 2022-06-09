Hottest days to come this weekend for Central Texas

Today will be the 5th triple-digit day this year and challenging record highs for the 5th day in a row.

Take care of your body and help it stay cool.

Hydrate, take breaks, and wear light-colored clothing.

It is not normal to experience this kind of heat this early in the Summer. Highs are running 10 to 15 degrees warmer than average.

The heat dome will be getting stronger. Even hotter times are ahead for the weekend.

Don't miss the complete forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. We stay live and local for you until 10 am.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.