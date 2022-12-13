Scattered showers, cold front heading to Central Texas

Just hours away from the next cold front pushing through the area.

Ahead of it there is a chance of scattered showers with the highest threat of severe weather staying north and east of Central Texas.

The best chances of rain will occur from mid-morning to mid-afternoon and then again late tonight behind the cold front. Rain totals will be low and under a quarter of an inch.

This will be the warmest day in the next 2 weeks with a series of cold fronts coming in every 3 or 4 days.

70s today will turn into 50s by morning.

I'll show you how cold it will be for the rest of the week and into the weekend coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

