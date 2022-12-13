Expand / Collapse search

Scattered showers, cold front heading to Central Texas

Possibility of rain along with today's cold front

Today may be the warmest day we get in the next two weeks. A cold front is expected to make its way through Austin. Zack Shields has the details in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - Just hours away from the next cold front pushing through the area. 

Ahead of it there is a chance of scattered showers with the highest threat of severe weather staying north and east of Central Texas. 

The best chances of rain will occur from mid-morning to mid-afternoon and then again late tonight behind the cold front. Rain totals will be low and under a quarter of an inch. 

This will be the warmest day in the next 2 weeks with a series of cold fronts coming in every 3 or 4 days. 

70s today will turn into 50s by morning. 

I'll show you how cold it will be for the rest of the week and into the weekend coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

