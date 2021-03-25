Severe weather brings hail to Central Texas again this week

For the second time in a week, Central Texas was a prime target for severe weather. This round featured mainly hail reports instead of damaging winds and tornadoes.

Some storms Wednesday evening did show signs of rotation but no confirmed tornadoes.

Most of the hail reports were focused around Austin Metro during the 4 am hour on Thursday. Penny to ping pong-sized hailstones were common.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

This will blow your mind...the top 3 most expensive hail events in Austin have happened on March 25. Guess what day it is? Yep, March 25, 2021.

We got 1 to 2" diameter hail in Austin. We also got much-needed rain from Austin to the Hill Country. Isolated areas did get 1 to 2" of rain west of Austin.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.