Severe weather possible in Central Texas with main concerns hail, strong winds

It's going to be a windy day today and Central Texas could see some severe weather in the evening hours.

The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team is tracking light showers in the early morning hours and there is a chance for a severe storm or two, mainly to the east of Austin, this afternoon before things clear up.

Then there will be a second wave of energy as a cold front moves through. Strong to severe storms are more likely tonight into early Friday.

The risk for severe weather is slight with the main concerns being large hail, possibly quarter-size or bigger, and strong winds possibly 50–60 miles per hour.

The threat of tornados is very low and there is a marginal threat for localized flooding to the east of I-35.

Temperatures will get up to almost 80 today with a big temperature drop to follow. Highs are expected to be in the mid-50s for the weekend.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.