Severe storms possible with hail & damaging winds main concerns

Central Texas could see some severe storms today.

Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says that some computer weather models are showing the lid on the atmosphere eroding and allowing storms to develop late in the day.

As an impulse of energy comes in from the west, all the ingredients should be in place to see a broken line of storms between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Zack says that if there are storms, they could turn severe.

The main concerns with the storms are large hail and damaging winds.

