Showers and storms possible, 90s make a comeback

The 90s make a comeback today plus more hit-and-miss showers and storms are possible.

Since the dome of high pressure is not centered over us, we will keep the window open for pop-showers today through the weekend.

Some brief heavy rain and lightning are possible but no severe weather.

If you are lucky enough to see rain in your neighborhood it will cool you off quicker in the 70s and 80s with a nice breeze.

On average rain totals will be around a quarter to half an inch.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.