Strong storms possible for parts of Central Texas today, but other areas will remain dry

Mostly cloudy skies with warm temperatures will dominate the weather today.

There is an isolated chance for showers this afternoon though the majority of the rain will be held to the southeastern counties, well southeast of I-35. In those areas, near La Grange and Fayette County, some areas could see over 1 inch of rain. All the other counties will be lucky to get a tenth of an inch.

From there the clouds remain and Friday could see another round of light rain. The majority of the locations won’t get more than a few hundredths, but some could get a tenth of an inch or so. The rain departs by the evening hours and skies gradually clear out. That sets up the weather for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be absolutely wonderful with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Skies will be clear and winds overall mild. The weather stays gorgeous for the New Year's Eve celebrations and will be spectacular for any events or parties.

2023 even starts in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. The next chance for rain comes Monday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

